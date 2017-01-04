4Wall Repeats 10-Cue Contest

LAS VEGAS—Because of an impressive response—both in number of contestants, and their experience at the show—4Wall is once again holding a lighting design competition. College students can submit a video of 10 lighting cues from a show they worked on this past season for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the 2017 USITT show in St. Louis!

More details from 4Wall:

Students can choose to work solo or team up with someone, one designer and one assistant designer. The show does not have to be real to be eligible for the contest, and you can choose which console and lighting instruments to work with. The deadline to enter the contest is February 10th, and the winners will be notified shortly after that. If you have any questions, feel free to send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Good luck!

Contest Rules:

- Program 10 playback cues of a real or fictional show on a console of your choice

- Shoot a video going through each playback of your show - Post the video to YouTube

- Submit the video link via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by February 10th

- In the email include details of the console and lighting equipment that you used

- Two students can participate in a group - One Designer & One Assistant Designer

- Must be a student currently enrolled in a college or theatre program

- Contestant must currently reside within the continental US

Grand Prize:

All-expense paid trip to USITT Show in St. Louis - March 8-11, 2017:

Generate new ideas while examining the newest products in the industry! Throughout the week choose between hundreds of workshops, presentations, technical displays and interview opportunities for designers and technicians. The conference gives you the opportunity to increase your knowledge of the industry all while networking with other professionals and students in the stage/theatrical field.

