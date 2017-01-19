Pablo Santiago Selected as 2017 Richard E. Sherwood Award Winner

LOS ANGELES, CA—Center Theatre Group recognized the recipient of the 2017 Richard E. Sherwood Award, lighting designer Pablo Santiago, for his exceptional contribution to the Los Angeles theatre landscape and his work as innovative and adventurous artist.

Originally created in 1996, in memory of Richard E. Sherwood, the Sherwood Award has met a vital need in the theatre landscape to support emerging artists. The $10,000 award aims to cultivate emerging theatre artists working in Los Angeles who push formal and aesthetic boundaries and demonstrate dedication to improving their respective artistic fields. Santiago, the winner of the $10,000 award was announced at the 2016 Ovation Awards on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center. The two additional finalists, Jenny Foldenauer and Keith Skretch, each received a $2,000 honorarium.

Pablo Santiago is a lighting designer originally from Chiapas, Mexico who designs for theatre, opera, dance, and gallery work. Santiago found a home in Los Angeles where he worked in the film industry for 15 years before obtaining an MFA in lighting design from UCLA and transitioned into live stage design. Santiago integrates color theory into his designs and surprises collaborators with innovative plots. Santiago is particularly interested in projects that highlight social justice issues and experiment with time onstage. His design in Premeditation was nominated for an Ovation Award in 2014, and he won a Stage Raw Award for Brother’s Size in 2015. Upcoming projects include the opera Breaking the Waves at the Perelman Theater for Opera Philadelphia and Skirball Center in NYC, and Zoot Suit at the Mark Taper Forum.