Center Stage Announces Name Change

BALTIMORE, MD—Center Stage, the State Theater of Maryland, announced several changes accompanying the grand re-opening of their historic space—an updated name and new logo. The theatre is adding “Baltimore” to its name to become Baltimore Center Stage. The name change is a reflection of the theater’s roots in the Baltimore community. Baltimore Center Stage, having undergone a $28 million renovation to its building at 700 North Calvert Street, including its mainstage, the Head Theater, will reopen to the public on March 3 with opening night of The White Snake.

“This is a transformational time for our theatre. The changes to our building, our name and our look reflect our commitment to innovation and accessibility and the positive impact the arts can have on the community,” said Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah. “And as we transform, Baltimore is in the midst of its own Renaissance. Adding Baltimore to the theatre’s name allows us to honor our vibrant hometown wherever our work takes us.”

Baltimore Center Stage has also embraced a new look: a different logo, color palette and graphic identity. The new brand identity supports the theatre’s mission of Access for All, which propels Baltimore Center Stage to reach audiences not only inside the theatre walls but wherever they may be—including schools, suburbs, city streets, assisted living facilities, prisons and shelters—through the theatre’s mobile unit, digital initiatives and other community programs.