Antaeus to Unveil Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale

GLENDALE, CA—Antaeus Theatre Company will pull back the curtain on the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale with Open Stages weekend of free community events. Antaeus will name its new venue at 110 E. Broadway in Glendale the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in honor of the Gindlers’ $1 million capital campaign contribution and long-standing patronage. Following months of construction, doors will open on March 2 with Open Stages, four days of free events set to introduce Antaeus to the Glendale community. The inaugural production, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams, will begin previews on March 16 and open on March 23.

Further information from Antaeus Theatre Company (Antaeus.org)

“We are all so grateful, honored, and humbled by Kiki and David's devotion to the arts in Los Angeles and in particular by their incredible gift to Antaeus,” stated Antaeus co-artistic directors Bill Brochtrup, Rob Nagle and John Sloan. “With this beautiful new complex, we will be able to make more art than ever before and serve more people in our community with our programming.”

“The Antaeus membership includes some of the finest actors working on stage, film and TV today,” said David Gindler, who serves as Antaeus’s board chair. “Their level of commitment to the craft of acting and to the company’s work captured our admiration many years ago.”

“The Performing Arts Center begins a long-awaited new chapter for Antaeus — not just for today’s theatre fans, but also a space to inspire the next generation of theatre audiences and theatre makers,” added Kiki Gindler.

“This is an exciting time for the arts and our Glendale community,” said Assembly member Laura Friedman (D-Glendale). “For decades, Antaeus has brought the arts to life for countless audiences and inspired thousands through their outreach programs. It’s a pleasure to welcome them to their new home.”

The Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center complements Glendale’s ongoing commitment to integrate vibrant arts space into the fabric of city life, ensuring the arts remain accessible to all. Located across the street from The Americana at Brand, and just a few blocks from the newly remodeled Glendale Central Library as well as the Alex Theatre, the center promises to build upon Glendale’s growing reputation as an arts and entertainment destination. The flexible, multi-use space will enable Antaeus to expand upon all facets of its activities, from stage productions, to off-stage exploration of the process of making theatre, to educational initiatives for actors and students of all ages. The center will include an 80-seat theatre, a reconfigurable 45-seat performance/classroom space, a theatre classics library and a lobby art gallery. Antaeus’s inaugural gallery exhibition, viewable through May 7, features paintings by playwright William Saroyan, on loan from the William Saroyan Foundation in partnership with the Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance.

For more information about Antaeus Theatre Company, call (818) 506-5436 or visit online at www.antaeus.org. For a schedule of Open Stages events, including tours, performances and family-friendly workshops, see below or go to Antaeus.org/OpenStages.