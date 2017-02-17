The Outer Critics Circle Announces Two New Awards including Outstanding Sound Design

NEW YORK, NY—The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway announces that it’s adding two new award categories—Outstanding Sound Design and Outstanding Orchestrations for its 2017 awards. The Sound Design category is especially interesting for the New York sound community since the Tony Awards discontinued them in 2015.

Further information from The Outer Critics Circle (outercritics.org)

"The Executive Committee met recently and voted to include these two additional categories moving forward to recognize and celebrate high quality work in these fields which contribute to the success of so many productions,” stated Outer Critics Circle president Simon Saltzman.

This year’s 27 Outer Critics Circle award nominations, the first major Broadway/Off-Broadway Awards of the 2016-17 season will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 AM in the Oak Room at New York’s Algonquin Hotel. The winners will be announced on Monday, May 8th. The annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards to the winners will be held on Thursday, May 25th at 3PM at the Sardi's Restaurant.