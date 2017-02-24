A Sweet Celebration of 50 Years

SAN FRANCISCO, CA—Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream is celebrating the 50th anniversary of American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) with the creation of a limited-edition ice cream flavor. Based on the traditional 50th anniversary gift of gold, A.C.T.’s Golden Milk is a unique combination of honey, fresh ginger, and turmeric, resulting in a creamy blend of exotic flavors. Humphry Slocombe will be providing complimentary scoops of the ice cream flavor at A.C.T.’s 50th Anniversary Open House being held at The Geary Theater (415 Geary St.) on Saturday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.*

*while supplies last

Further information from American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) (act-sf.org)

Says Jake Godby, Chef and Co-Founder of Humphry Slocombe: “Humphry Slocombe is excited to celebrate American Conservatory Theater’s golden anniversary with the creation of A.C.T.’s Golden Milk. With A.CT’s history of producing quality stories from around the world, we wanted to create an ice cream that blended flavors from cultures around the world to tell that unique story.”

The event is open to the public and will include self-guided tours of The Geary Theater, short performances by students in A.C.T.’s Master of Fine Arts Program, open Young Conservatory rehearsals, conversations with A.C.T.’s world-class staff and artists, and more! In addition, at 7 p.m. guests will be treated to a free reading of Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood. Starring Michael Learned, René Auberjonois, Alex Morf, Ray Reinhardt, Safiya Fredericks, Arwen Anderson, Dan Clegg, Lily Narbonne, Beatriz Miranda-Torres, and Micah Peoples. Dylan Thomas’s 1954 radio drama Under Milk Wood is a heartfelt comedy about the inhabitants of a small fishing town in Wales that was a hit when Artistic Director William Ball directed it at The Geary as part of A.C.T.’s first season in San Francisco 50 years ago. Tickets for the reading are complimentary, but guests are encouraged to RSVP at www.act-sf.org/birthday.

Beginning Saturday, April 1, A.C.T.’s Golden Milk will be available at both Humphry Slocombe locations (2790 Harrison Street and 1 Ferry Building, San Francisco).

A.C.T. opened its first production at The Geary Theater on January 21, 1967. That ambitious first season featured a resident company of actors performing 16 productions at both The Geary and Marines’ Memorial Theatre, as well as 28 performances in 13 other California cities. To sustain its legacy and celebrate its roots in San Francisco, A.C.T. is celebrating its historic home in the heart of the city. Reaching the high bar set by its founders, the 50th-anniversary season includes seven previously announced mainstage productions, featuring stories and characters that span the ages and celebrate the global reach of live theatre.