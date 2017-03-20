Jorge Sciupac Joins Los Angeles Theatre Center as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA—Following an extensive search, Jorge Sciupac has been chosen as managing director of both The Los Angeles Theatre Center and the Latino Theater Company. The Latino Theater Company has operated the City-owned Los Angeles Theatre Center since 2006. Sciupac will oversee the development and execution of the LATC’s strategic plan and manage day-to-day theater operations, sales and marketing, fund development, financial reporting and compliance, employee relations, and ongoing achievement of the LATC’s mission.

Further information from the Los Angeles Theatre Center (thelatc.org/)

According to board member Diane Medina, “Jorge is not new to the Los Angeles Theatre Center. As a consultant with Taproot Foundation, he provided training to our board of directors on strategic planning and board development. His extensive experience in managing operations, marketing for non-profit organizations and his commitment to the LATC’s mission will be invaluable to our continued success and growth.”

With a tri-fold background in business, neuropsychology, and design, Sciupac is the founder of PARTNERGIES, a unique facilitation, coaching and training agency dedicated to bridging gaps and building teams within organizations. Based in Los Angeles since 1979, Sciupac is an “architect of engagement,” supporting creative for-profit and non-profit organizations that want to increase their impact. He is an author, speaker, storyteller, and business facilitator who uses innovative “engaging” techniques to strengthen world-class organizations such as the J.P. Getty Trust, Callison, VTBS, Timberlake, EEK, MCG, and many others. To date, he has managed over 195 projects and businesses, each worth more than $1 billion. Born and raised in Latin America by European immigrants, and an immigrant to the U.S. himself, Sciupac has overcome language and cultural barriers—a critical factor in his ability to understand different thinking, behavioral, and communication styles. Sciupac holds an MBA from the Anderson School at UCLA, a Masters in Business History from Pepperdine University, a Masters in Psychology from Santa Monica University, and both a Masters in Architecture and Engineering, and a PhD in Urban Planning from the University of Buenos Aires.

“After so many years working in the corporate world, I am ready to channel my experience and dedicate the rest of my career to people and organizations that make a difference in the community of Los Angeles,” Sciupac says. “I have always been passionate about theatre and attend as many plays as possible, so I’m excited by this opportunity to bring my management and marketing experience to The LATC, where I’ll also be able to learn about the theater world from a group of pros. My mission is to help continue the development of the LATC as a thriving and innovative world class stage for emerging multicultural events, a place where all communities can gather, feel safe, dialogue, and learn from one another."

“I greatly look forward to this partnership,” says Latino Theater Company artistic director Jose Luis Valenzuela. “Jorge brings outstanding experience and a positivity that will benefit everyone working at the LATC. ¡Bienvenido, Jorge!”