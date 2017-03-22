Linda at Manhattan Theatre Club chose PBTV

NEW YORK, NY—For Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Linda, Scenic Designer Walt Spangler chose digiLED MK7 7mm LED modules from Pete’s Big TVs. After PBTV demonstrated the products for the Linda creative team, they supplied and supported the integration of LED video products into Spangler’s design.

Further information from Pete's Big TVs

“We chose the MK7 7mm LED because it best served our need for a high-resolution image, that could be seen up close, especially for the price,” comments Spangler. “I was happy with the results and with the support from Pete’s Big TVs.” Pete’s Big TVs was happy to support Spangler and Video Designer Rocco DiSanti, as well as MTC’s Gustavo Valdes, Production Electrician and LED Technician.

