32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations Announced

NEW YORK, NY—The Off-Broadway League announced nominations for the 32nd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway. Lighting Designer Ben Stanton earned a nomination for the fifth consecutive year – and his seventh career nomination, including a win in 2011 – for his work on YEN. The newly added Outstanding Projection Design category netted a dual nomination for Peter Nigrini for his work on Dear Evan Hansen and Wakey, Wakey. Costume Designer William Ivey Long will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Lortel Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at NYU Skirball Center beginning at 7:00 PM EST. This year's event will be hosted by actor and comedian, Taran Killam, and will once again serve as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

Leading the nominations this year with 7 each are the new musical, Hadestown – a folk opera produced by New York Theatre Workshop – and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, currently at the Barrow Street Theatre, which has been converted into a pie shop for the intimate staging. In the category of plays, both Paula Vogel’s Indecent and J.T. Rogers’ Oslo, current Broadway transfers, earned a total of 4 nominations, including for Outstanding Play. Playwrights Horizons’ A Life also earned 4 total nominations, including for star David Hyde Pierce and director Anne Kauffman, earning her 4th career Lortel Award nomination; as did MCC Theater’s YEN, including one for recent Academy Award nominee Lucas Hedges for Outstanding Lead Actor.

As previously announced, celebrated costume designer William Ivey Long will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage will be inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Former Managing Director of the Roundabout Theatre Company, Harold Wolpert, will be presented with the Edith Oliver Service to Off-Broadway Award.

A breakfast reception honoring the nominees will take place from 10 AM – 12 PM on Wednesday, April 26, at Playwrights Horizons (416 West 42nd Street, New York).

2017 Lucille Lortel Awards Design Nominations

Outstanding Scenic Design

Scott Davis, Ride the Cyclone

Rachel Hauck, Hadestown

Laura Jellinek, A Life

Mimi Lien, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs

Outstanding Costume Design

Montana Blanco, The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA the Negro Book of the Dead

Tilly Grimes, Underground Railroad Game

Susan Hilferty, Love, Love, Love

Sarah Laux, The Band’s Visit

Emily Rebholz, Indecent

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mark Barton, Signature Plays: Edward Albee's The Sandbox, María Irene Fornés' Drowning, and Adrienne Kennedy's Funnyhouse of a Negro

Jane Cox, Othello

Greg Hofmann, Ride the Cyclone

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Ben Stanton, YEN

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life

Robert Kaplowitz, Hadestown

Stowe Nelson, Small Mouth Sounds

Nevin Steinberg, Wakey, Wakey

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Outstanding Projection Design

Elaine McCarthy, Notes From The Field

Duncan McLean, Privacy

Jared Mezzochi, Vietgone

Peter Nigrini, Dear Evan Hansen

Peter Nigrini, Wakey, Wakey

Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement Award

William Ivey Long

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Pamela Adams, Terry Byrne, Margaret Cotter, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Danielle Karliner Naish, Michael Page, Catherine Russell, Lindsey Sag, and Seth Shepsle) produces the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman returns to direct the Lortel Awards for the eighth consecutive year. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by special arrangement with the Lucille Lortel Foundation. Additional support is provided by Theatre Development Fund.

Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, the Lucille Lortel Foundation, in addition to theatre journalists and academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

Members of the general public are welcome to view the 7:00 PM ceremony. Public tickets are $75.00 and currently on sale via phone at 212.998.4941, online at www.nyuskirball.org and in person at the Skirball Center’s Shagan Box Office (556 LaGuardia) from Tuesday – Saturday from 12 – 6 PM, and two hours before showtime.

For updates and news about the ceremony, hosts, presenters and media releases, visit www.LortelAwards.org.