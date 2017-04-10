Potter Casts A Historic Spell at the Olivier Awards

LONDON, UK - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child won a record-breaking 9 Olivier Awards at the UK’s most prestigious theatrical awards event, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Their accolades included all 4 of the design awards, with lighting to Neil Austin; sound to Gareth Fry; costumes to Katrina Lindsay and set to Christine Jones. The Potter play is presented in two parts suggested to be seen in order on the same day, matinee and evening, or on two consecutive evenings. It has played to packed houses at London’s Palace Theatre since it opened in July 2016. It is slated to open in New York at Broadway’s Lyric Theatre in spring 2018.

Here is the entire list of Olivier Award winners:

Best new musical - Groundhog Day at The Old Vic

Best new play - Harry Potter And The Cursed Child at Palace Theatre

Best new comedy - Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour at National Theatre – Dorfman

Best musical revival - Jesus Christ Superstar at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Best revival - Yerma at Young Vic

Best director - John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best lighting design - Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best sound design - Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best costume design - Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best set design - Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best actor - Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best actress - Billie Piper for Yerma

Best actor in a supporting role - Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best actress in a supporting role - Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best actor in a musical - Andy Karl for Groundhog Day

Best actress in a musical - Amber Riley for Dreamgirls at Savoy Theatre

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical - Adam J Bernard for Dreamgirls

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical - Rebecca Trehearn for Show Boat at New London Theatre

Special award - Sir Kenneth Branagh

Outstanding achievement in music - School Of Rock the Musical

Best entertainment and family - The Red Shoes at Sadler's Wells