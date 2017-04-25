Outer Critics Circle Announce Nominees for 2016-17 Season

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway, has announced the nominees for the 2016–2017 season. The OCC had previously announced that they were honoring Sound Design and they honor Projection Design along with Set, Costume, and Lighting Design. (The Tony Awards announced yesterday that they are going to be restoring the Best Sound Design awards for 2017-18.)

Winners of the Outer Critics Circle awards will be announced May 8. The annual Gala Awards Dinner and presentation of awards will be held May 25 at 3 PM at Sardi's Restaurant. Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad. Congratulations to all of the nominees.



Here are the Outter Critics Circle design nominees:

Outstanding Set Design (Play or Musical)

Alexander Dodge, Anastasia

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Scott Pask, The Little Foxes

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Ann Roth, Shuffle Along

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Donald Holder, Anastasia

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Kenneth Posner, War Paint

Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Duncan McLean, Privacy

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone

Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions, Oslo

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Tal Yarden, Indecent

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Gareth Owen, Come From Away

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd

Nevin Steinberg, Bandstand

Here are the rest of the Outter Critics Circle nominees:

Outstanding New Broadway Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Anastasia

A Bronx Tale

Come From Away

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

If I Forget

Incognito

A Life

Linda

Love, Love, Love

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

The Band’s Visit

Hadestown

Himself and Nora

Kid Victory

Spamilton

Outstanding Book Of A Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Terrence McNally, Anastasia

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit

Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away

Outstanding New Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away

David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Revival Of A Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The Front Page

Jitney

The Little Foxes

Othello

The Price

Outstanding Revival Of A Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Finian’s Rainbow

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Director of a Play

Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves

Jack O’Brien, The Front Page

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Kate Whoriskey, Sweat

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!

Savion Glover, Shuffle Along

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Outstanding Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Anastasia

Larry Blank, Holiday Inn

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Actor In A Play

Daniel Craig, Othello

Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey

Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

David Oyelowo, Othello

David Hyde Pierce, A Life

Outstanding Actress In A Play

Janie Dee, Linda

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Outstanding Actor In A Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale

Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Actress In A Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Patti LuPone, War Paint

Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor In A Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes

Richard Topol, Indecent

Outstanding Featured Actress In A Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Katrina Lenk, Indecent

Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska

Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Featured Actor In A Musical

John Bolton, Anastasia

Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory

Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Outstanding Featured Actress In A Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Outstanding Solo Performance

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale

Sarah Jones, Sell / Buy / Date

Judith Light, All the Ways to Say I Love You

Simon McBurney, The Encounter

John Gassner Award

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jaclyn Backhaus, Men on Boats

Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves

Paola Lázaro, Tell Hector I Miss Him

Qui Nguyen, Vietgone

Bess Wohl, Small Mouth Sounds