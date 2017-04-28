Drama Desk Nominations are Announced

The 62nd Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations were announced today at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City. Hello Dolly! led with 10 nominations, including Santo Loquasto’s scenic and costume designs along with nods for Scott Lehrer’s sound design, and Campbell Young Associated wig and hair designs; Anastasia got nine noms including Linda Cho’s costume design, Aaron Rhyne for outstanding projection design, and Peter Hylenksi for outstanding sound design in a musical; Come From Away also got nine nominations including Toni-Leslie James’ costume designs. Stage Directions congratulates all of the nominees.

Further information from The Drama Desk Awards (dramadeskawards.com/nominees)

The Drama Desk Awards place Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off, Off-Broadway productions and artists into the same categories. Some of these productions originated in regional theaters around the country before coming to New York. The awards are voted on and bestowed by theatre critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater. In keeping with the Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off, Off-Broadway during the 2016-2017 New York theater season. Eligibility and award category designations for the productions under consideration this season were determined by the Drama Desk Board of Directors with recommendations from the Nominating Committee.

For the full list of the nominees, please go to: dramadeskawards.com/nominees



Here are selections from the nominations list:

Outstanding Set Design for a Play

David Gallo, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Laura Jellinek, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page



Outstanding Set Design for a Musical

Lez Brotherston, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Simon Kenny, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Jason Sherwood, The View UpStairs



Outstanding Costume Design for a Play

Jane Greenwood, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Murell Horton, The Liar, CSC

Toni-Leslie James, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Stewart Laing, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Ann Roth, The Front Page



Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Toni-Leslie James, Come From Away

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Anita Yavich, The View UpStairs

Paloma Young, Bandstand

Catherine Zuber, War Paint



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent, Vineyard Theatre

James Farncombe, The Tempest, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Rick Fisher, The Judas Kiss, Brooklyn Academy of Music

Mimi Jordan Sherin, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Stephen Strawbridge, “Master Harold”…and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Justin Townsend, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club



Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical

Jeff Croiter, Bandstand

Mark Henderson, Sunset Boulevard

Bradley King, Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Amy Mae, Sweeney Todd: The Barber of Fleet Street

Malcolm Rippeth, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse



Outstanding Projection Design

Reid Farrington, CasablancaBox, HERE

Elaine McCarthy, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone, Manhattan Theatre Club

John Narun, Gorey: The Secret Lives of Edward Gorey, Life Jacket Theatre Company

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia



Outstanding Sound Design in a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, The Encounter

Brian Quijada, Where Did We Sit on the Bus?, Ensemble Studio Theatre/Radio Drama Network

Leon Rothenberg, Notes from the Field, Second Stage

Jane Shaw, Men on Boats, Playwrights Horizons/Clubbed Thumb



Outstanding Sound Design in a Musical

Simon Baker, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, St. Ann’s Warehouse

Peter Hylenski, Anastasia

Scott Lehrer, Hello, Dolly!

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Mick Potter, Cats

Brian Ronan, War Paint

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street



Outstanding Wig and Hair

David Brian Brown, War Paint

Campbell Young Associates, Hello, Dolly!

John Jared Janas, Yours Unfaithfully, Mint Theatre Company

Jason Hayes, The View UpStairs

Josh Marquette, Present Laughter

Tom Watson, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Outstanding Play

If I Forget, by Steven Levenson, Roundabout Theatre Company

Indecent, by Paula Vogel, Vineyard Theatre

A Life, by Adam Bock, Playwrights Horizons

Oslo, by J. T. Rogers, Lincoln Center Theater

Sweat, by Lynn Nottage, The Public Theater



Outstanding Musical

Anastasia

The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Come From Away

Hadestown, New York Theatre Workshop

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical



Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Front Page

The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

“Master Harold”… and the Boys, Signature Theatre Company

Picnic, Transport Group Theatre Company



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Falsettos, Lincoln Center Theater

Hello, Dolly!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sweet Charity, The New Group

Tick, Tick…BOOM!, Keen Company

Outstanding Director of a Play

Richard Jones, The Hairy Ape, Park Avenue Armory

Anne Kauffman, A Life, Playwrights Horizons

Richard Nelson, What Did You Expect?/Women of a Certain Age, The Public Theater

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Jitney, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes, Manhattan Theatre Club

Daniel Sullivan, If I Forget, Roundabout Theatre Company



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Bill Buckhurst, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit, Atlantic Theater Company

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!