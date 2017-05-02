Announcing the 2017 Tony Awards Nominees
- by Kathy Eddy
-
in Theatre Buzz
-
The nominations are in for the 2017 Tony Awards and they cover 25 different productions that tread the Broadway boards this season. Leading the nominations with 12 is Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Hello, Dolly! got 10, Dear Evan Hansen recieved 9 and A Doll's House, Part 2 has 8 chances for a Tony Award at the June 11th ceremony. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.
Following is the list of 2017 Tony Awards nominees for Best Production, Best Designs, and Best Directing:
Best Play
A Doll's House, Part 2
Indecent
Oslo
Sweat
Best Musical
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Groundhog Day The Musical
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson's Jitney
Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Present Laughter
Six Degrees of Separation
Best Revival of a Musical
Falsettos
Hello, Dolly!
Miss Saigon
Best Scenic Design of a Play
David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney
Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong
Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page
Michael Yeargan, Oslo
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical
David Korins, War Paint
Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter
Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney
David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Linda Cho, Anastasia
Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!
Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Catherine Zuber, War Paint
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Christopher Akerlind, Indecent
Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney
Donald Holder, Oslo
Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Howell Binkley, Come From Away
Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!
Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen
Best Direction of a Play
Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney
Bartlett Sher, Oslo
Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes
Rebecca Taichman, Indecent
Best Direction of a Musical
Christopher Ashley, Come From Away
Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812
Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen
Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical
Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!
For the complete Tony Awards Nomination List go to www.tonyawards.com