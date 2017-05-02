Announcing the 2017 Tony Awards Nominees

The nominations are in for the 2017 Tony Awards and they cover 25 different productions that tread the Broadway boards this season. Leading the nominations with 12 is Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. Hello, Dolly! got 10, Dear Evan Hansen recieved 9 and A Doll's House, Part 2 has 8 chances for a Tony Award at the June 11th ceremony. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Following is the list of 2017 Tony Awards nominees for Best Production, Best Designs, and Best Directing:

Best Play

A Doll's House, Part 2

Indecent

Oslo

Sweat

Best Musical

Come From Away

Dear Evan Hansen

Groundhog Day The Musical

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's Jitney

Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Present Laughter

Six Degrees of Separation

Best Revival of a Musical

Falsettos

Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, August Wilson's Jitney

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Michael Yeargan, Oslo

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, Groundhog Day The Musical

David Korins, War Paint

Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Toni-Leslie James, August Wilson's Jitney

David Zinn, A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Paloma Young, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Jane Cox, August Wilson's Jitney

Donald Holder, Oslo

Jennifer Tipton, A Doll's House, Part 2

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, Come From Away

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Japhy Weideman, Dear Evan Hansen

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, A Doll's House, Part 2

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, August Wilson's Jitney

Bartlett Sher, Oslo

Daniel Sullivan, Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

Rachel Chavkin, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Michael Greif, Dear Evan Hansen

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day The Musical

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

For the complete Tony Awards Nomination List go to www.tonyawards.com