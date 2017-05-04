North Coast Rep Honors SD Marty Burnett on 25 Years

North Coast Repertory Theatre is proud to honor their resident Scenic Designer, Marty Burnett for his 25 years of contributions to the company in a statement they released May 4, 2017. With 187 productions to his credits, he is the theatre company’s longest employee, since starting in 1992.

From the North Coast Repertory Theatre (https://northcoastrep.org)

This year marks the 25th year of extraordinary set design and technical direction for North Coast Repertory Theatre’s Resident Scenic Designer, Marty Burnett. The theatre toasts his 25-year career, as he is the theatre’s longest-time employee. He began his career with North Coast Rep back in 1992, when he was hired by co-founder Olive Blakistone, to design the production of Chekhov in Yalta. Since then, he has created an astonishing string of successes that now number 187 to date, not including the numerous sets he has designed for North Coast Rep’s Theatre School. Burnett also has worked his magic at Chicago’s Drury Lane Theatre, Portland Stage Company, Laguna Playhouse, Coronado Playhouse and Scripps Ranch Theatre, as well as the Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe, and Union Plaza, Sahara Hotel and Hacienda in Las Vegas.





Like the majority of theatre artists, scenic designers scramble for jobs, often traveling from city to city to establish relationships and build their professional reputations. The soft-spoken, unassuming Burnett realizes that as a full-time resident designer for a professional Equity theatre company, he’s a rarity, not only in San Diego, but most likely, throughout the nation. With an “awe-shucks” grin, he’ll simply call himself “lucky.” Now, 25 years later, Marty Burnett continues to make history and magic as he transports audiences to a different place, a different time at North Coast Repertory Theatre.



Also of note from the Theatre was that during the North Coast Rep Spotlight Gala on April 30th, Leonard Hirsch received the second annual San Diego’s Champion for the Arts™ Award. Hirsch has devoted an extraordinary measure of his time, talent and treasure to benefit the visual and performing arts in the greater San Diego region.