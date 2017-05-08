Winners Announced by Outer Critics Circle for 2016-17 Season

The Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications, and other media beyond Broadway, announced today the winners for the 2016–2017 season. The design winners are Mimi Lien's scenic design and Bradley King's lighting design for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Catherine Zuber's costume designs for War Paint; Gareth Owen's sound design for Come From Away; and Aaron Rhyne's projection designs for Anastasia.

Further information from The Outer Critics Circle (outercritics.org)

The Outer Critics Circle awards will be presented at the annual Gala Awards Dinner to be held May 25 at 3 PM at Sardi's Restaurant. Celebrating its 67th season of bestowing awards of excellence in the field of theatre, the Outer Critics Circle is an association with members affiliated with more than 90 newspapers, magazines, radio and television stations, internet, and theatre publications in America and abroad. Congratulations to all of the winners.

Here are the Outter Critics Circle design winners. (Winners names are in bold preceded by an asterisk. *):

Outstanding Set Design (Play or Musical)

Alexander Dodge, Anastasia

Nigel Hook, The Play That Goes Wrong

*Mimi Lien, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Scott Pask, The Little Foxes

Douglas W. Schmidt, The Front Page

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Linda Cho, Anastasia

Susan Hilferty, Present Laughter

Santo Loquasto, Hello, Dolly!

Ann Roth, Shuffle Along

*Catherine Zuber, War Paint

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Christopher Akerlind, Indecent

Donald Holder, Anastasia

Natasha Katz, Hello, Dolly!

*Bradley King, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Kenneth Posner, War Paint

Outstanding Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Duncan McLean, Privacy

Jared Mezzocchi, Vietgone

Benjamin Pearcy for 59 Productions, Oslo

*Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia

Tal Yarden, Indecent

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Gareth Fry & Pete Malkin, The Encounter

*Gareth Owen, Come From Away

Nicholas Pope, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812

Matt Stine, Sweeney Todd

Nevin Steinberg, Bandstand

Here are the rest of the Outter Critics Circle nominees. (Winners names are in bold preceded by an asterisk. *):

Outstanding New Broadway Play

A Doll’s House, Part 2

Indecent

*Oslo

Sweat

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Anastasia

A Bronx Tale

*Come From Away

Groundhog Day

Holiday Inn

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play

*If I Forget

Incognito

A Life

Linda

Love, Love, Love

Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical

*The Band’s Visit

Hadestown

Himself and Nora

Kid Victory

Spamilton

Outstanding Book Of A Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Terrence McNally, Anastasia

Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit

Chazz Palminteri, A Bronx Tale

Danny Rubin, Groundhog Day

*Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away

Outstanding New Score (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens, Anastasia

Alan Menken & Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale

Tim Minchin, Groundhog Day

Irene Sankoff & David Hein, Come From Away

*David Yazbek, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Revival Of A Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

The Front Page

*Jitney

The Little Foxes

Othello

The Price

Outstanding Revival Of A Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Finian’s Rainbow

*Hello, Dolly!

Miss Saigon

Sunset Boulevard

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Director of a Play

Lila Neugebauer, The Wolves

Jack O’Brien, The Front Page

Daniel Sullivan, The Little Foxes

*Rebecca Taichman, Indecent

Kate Whoriskey, Sweat

Outstanding Director of a Musical

*Christopher Ashley, Come From Away

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Darko Tresnjak, Anastasia

Matthew Warchus, Groundhog Day

Jerry Zaks, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand

*Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly!

Savion Glover, Shuffle Along

Kelly Devine, Come From Away

Denis Jones, Holiday Inn

Outstanding Orchestrations

Doug Besterman, Anastasia

Larry Blank, Holiday Inn

Bill Elliott & Greg Anthony Rassen, Bandstand

*Larry Hochman, Hello, Dolly!

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Actor In A Play

Daniel Craig, Othello

Michael Emerson, Wakey, Wakey

*Kevin Kline, Present Laughter

David Oyelowo, Othello

David Hyde Pierce, A Life

Outstanding Actress In A Play

Janie Dee, Linda

Sally Field, The Glass Menagerie

Allison Janney, Six Degrees of Separation

*Laura Linney, The Little Foxes

Laurie Metcalf, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Outstanding Actor In A Musical

Christian Borle, Falsettos

Nick Cordero, A Bronx Tale

*Andy Karl, Groundhog Day

David Hyde Pierce, Hello, Dolly!

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Outstanding Actress In A Musical

Christy Altomare, Anastasia

Christine Ebersole, War Paint

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Patti LuPone, War Paint

*Bette Midler, Hello, Dolly!

Outstanding Featured Actor In A Play

Michael Aronov, Oslo

*Danny DeVito, The Price

Nathan Lane, The Front Page

Richard Thomas, The Little Foxes

Richard Topol, Indecent

Outstanding Featured Actress In A Play

Johanna Day, Sweat

Jayne Houdyshell, A Doll’s House, Part 2

Katrina Lenk, Indecent

Nana Mensah, Man From Nebraska

*Cynthia Nixon, The Little Foxes

Outstanding Featured Actor In A Musical

John Bolton, Anastasia

Jeffry Denman, Kid Victory

*Gavin Creel, Hello, Dolly!

Shuler Hensley, Sweet Charity

Andrew Rannells, Falsettos

Outstanding Featured Actress In A Musical

Kate Baldwin, Hello, Dolly!

Stephanie J. Block, Falsettos

*Jenn Colella, Come From Away

Caroline O’Connor, Anastasia

Mary Beth Peil, Anastasia

Outstanding Solo Performance

Ed Dixon, Georgie: My Adventures with George Rose

Marin Ireland, On the Exhale

Sarah Jones, Sell / Buy / Date

Judith Light, All the Ways to Say I Love You

*Simon McBurney, The Encounter

John Gassner Award

(Presented for an American play, preferably by a new playwright)

Jaclyn Backhaus, Men on Boats

Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves

Paola Lázaro, Tell Hector I Miss Him

Qui Nguyen, Vietgone

*Bess Wohl, Small Mouth Sounds