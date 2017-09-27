Lookingglass Theatre Company Reflects on 30th Season

As the Lookingglass Theatre Company prepares to open its 30th season they took some time to reflect on the 30 years of productions they've produced. Founded in 1988 by graduates of Northwestern University, Lookingglass Theatre Company is today one of the nation's leading companies, having staged 96 Productions, of which 64 were world premieres, including Mary Zimmerman’s Tony Award-winning Metamorphoses, The Arabian Nights, and The Odyssey, David Schwimmer’s adaptation of Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle and Studs Terkel’s Race: How Blacks and Whites Think and Feel about the American Obsession, and David Catlin’s circus tribute to Lewis Carroll, Lookingglass Alice. The companies work has been produced in more than a dozen US cities and they recieved the 2011 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Perhaps there is no better way to explain the longevity and success of the Lookingglass Theatre Company then that they have stayed faithful to their mission statement:

"Oh my, How curious everything is!" - Alice (Lewis Carroll, Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There)